Have your say

CCTV images have been released of men and women police want to trace over a number of crimes in South Yorkshire.

The images have been posted on South Yorkshire Police’s website under a new ‘Caught On Camera’ section.

Police officers believe they could hold vital information about incidents including shoplifting, assault, burglary and criminal damage.

Anyone with information on who or where the men and women are should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.