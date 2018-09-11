‘The driver didn’t want to stick around’ say police, as shocking photos emerge of crash in South Yorkshire

This was the wreckage after a car crashed into a lamppost in South Yorkshire today.
The collision took place on Thurnscoe Road, in Bolton-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, during the early hours of this morning.
The startling images were shared on Facebook by South Yorkshire Police, who wrote: “This is all that remains of a Vauxhall Astra and a concrete lamppost.”
Police added: “The driver didn't want to stick around for us to speak to him or her.”