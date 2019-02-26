She’s the toast of Hollywood after scooping best actress at this year’s Oscar – but did you know acclaimed actress Olivia Colman once spent several weeks filming in Doncaster?

It was six years ago that Colman, who picked up the award for The Favourite in Sunday’s glittering ceremony, spent a summer filming a BBC TvV drama at the historic hall.

Olivia Colman spent two weeks filming at Brodsworth Hall for The Thirteenth Tale - although this publicity shot doesn't actually show the Doncaster stately home.

And so taken was she with the English Heritage property during shooting for The Thirteenth Tale she admitted that she’s keen to return.

In an interview in 2013 she said: “The location aspect was one of the most enjoyable parts of the whole film.

“I really want to go back and take my kids. It was an honour to film in such a lovely house.”

Brodsworth Hall where Olivia Colman filmed a TV drama in 2013.

Crews spent a fortnight at Brodsworth in the summer of 2013, shooting the ghost story which was aired on TV at Christmas that year.

The stately rooms of Brodsworth Hall also welcomed acclaimed actress Vanessa Redgrave for the 90 minute film.

The hall was transformed into the fictional Angelfield House for filming of key scenes with the mysterious twins who inhabited it.

Burton Agnes Hall near Bridlington was also used for shooting too.

Colman, who played biographer Margaret Lea in the drama added that Brodsworth had been one of her favourite filming locations.

Brodsworth Hall was built in the 1860s by Charles Thelluson and was occupied by his family for more than 120 years before passing into the hands of English Heritage and being preserved as found.