Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police thought they had stumbled across a grisly murder scene when they were alerted to a body floating in a South Yorkshire canal.

The facts turned out to be stranger than fiction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stolen mannequin from Netflix series The Crown was found in a canal in South Yorkshire. This photo shows props from the series on show at Bonhams ahead of being auctioned

The partially-submerged corpse was a mannequin - stolen from the props department of Netflix's The Crown series!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dummy was amongst £150,000 worth of items pinched from the back of vehicles parked near the set, back in 2022.

This week South Yorkshire Police said the case had now gone cold.

However, the officer in charge of the investigation did confirm that a mannequin had been recovered from a nearby canal.

Scenes for season five of The Crown, on Netflix, were shot at Wentworth Woodhouse, a huge stately home in Rotherham. Parts of the interior stood in as Russia’s Ipatiev House bedrooms and banqueting hall.

The thefts and 'body' discovery happened during the filming of season five of the blockbuster, briefly threatening its multi-million pound filming schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic West, the actor who played (the then) Prince Charles said all the props used in the show had been chosen with an "extraordinary level of detail."

The Sheffield-born actor also jokingly asked Crown set decorator Alison Harvey, on film, if she'd been part of an "inside job" which she good-naturedly rejected.

Dominic West as Prince Charles in Netflix show The Crown. He is pictured with fellow actors Ed McVey (Prince William) and Luther Ford (Prince Harry)

The props will likely have been sold on the black market.

Or they may have been simply tossed aside and could be in a landfill site, according to Alison, who said that police had been busy with the mistaken canal-murder when they initially reported the items stolen from three vehicles at Pastures Road in Mexborough, Doncaster.

Replacements were hastily brought in.

The extravagant hit series - which cost around £300m to create and develop - was enhanced by a dazzling array of props that brought authenticity to the story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They ranged from expensive flooring, and ornate portrait paintings, all the way to carefully selected Blue Grass perfume, a Royal paper knife and a Game Boy video machine used by Charles and Princess Diana's sons in the series.

Researchers went so far as to check what brand of fountain pen the Queen had used.

One dress worn in the first series, a replica of Elizabeth’s 1947 Normal Hartnell gown, was recreated at a cost of £30,000.

On top of the props, stagehands had to create almost 2,500 sets from scratch in locations around the world.