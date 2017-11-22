The Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Doncaster this weekend - here's EVERYTHING you need to know

Have your say

The famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck will roll into Doncaster once more this weekend - and here's everything you need to know about its visit.

The Holidays Are Coming lorry will be at Lakeside Village on Sunday and is expected to attract thousands of people - here's your complete guide to what's happening, where and when.

When is the truck coming?

It will be in Doncaster this Sunday, November 26.

What time?

Between 11am and 7pm.

Where?

At the Lakeside Village shopping mall, off White Rose Way.

What's happening?

The Coca Cola team will be on site to manage the event, allowing visitors to take a selfie with the truck and handing out free 150ml cans of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Classic on a first-come first-served basis, in a winter wonderland setting. As the sun sets, the truck will really come to life with a special animation celebrating Christmas.

Can I go inside the truck?

No, while you can get up close to the truck and take your photograph with it, the truck is not accessible to the public.

Where's the best place to park?

Lakeside Village has free parking, but the day is expected to be exceptionally busy. The nearby Keepmoat Stadium is offering overflow parking.

Are there road closures I need to know about?

Yes, due to the Doncaster 10K race on Sunday, a number of road closures are in place between 7am and noon.

The roads closed are:

* The A18 from Armthorpe roundabout to Racecourse roundabout

* Bennetthorpe/South Parade on side towards Racecourse roundabout

* Hall Gate/High Street up to Scot Lane

* Duke Street

* Waterdale (on the side leading to the Regent Hotel)

How much is it? Do I need a ticket?

It is free and no you don't need a ticket.

Is there disabled access?

Yes, there is. You can call Coke's Customer Care Line to be added to a queue jump list on 0800227711.

Or you can find a member of staff working at the truck on the day. There will be specific photo opportunities that are designed with disabled access in mind. A Coke brand representative will be able to fast track you to the front of this line.

How long will I be queuing?

There will be a tremendous amount of interest, probably very long queues and you could be waiting a long time, so wrap up warm and be prepared to wait.

What else is going on?

There's a free Santa's grotto, an Elf Scanner, which tells you if you've been naughty or nice, a free winter crazy golf course and with it being Black Friday weekend, Lakeside Village's stores will have special offers on. The grotto is free, but visitors are encouraged to make a donation to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice. Children will receive a free chocolate treat.

Where can I eat?

Greggs, Thornton's Cafe, Costa Coffee, KFC, McDonald's and Pizza Hut will all be opening. There will also be street food vendors selling hot dogs, German sausages and noodles.

Are there toilets available?

Yes. And also baby change and breast feeding facilities too.

What time are the shops open?

Most stores will be open from 10am to 7pm but check the Lakeside Village website HERE for full details of all store opening times.



Where can I found out more about the truck?

Visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour website HERE or call the Coca Cola Consumer Interaction Centre on 0800 22 77 11

You've not answered my question!

If there's something else you still need an answer to, email hello@lakeside-village.co.uk

