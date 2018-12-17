Scene at The Moor

The chaotic scene at JD Sports in Sheffield this morning after early-morning ram raid

This was the scene at JD Sports in Sheffield after ram raiders smashed their way into the store this morning.

The store has been left trashed following the raid with trainers scattered across the floor and shards of broken glass outside.

1. A car smashed through the front windows

The store on the Moor was targeted at 3.45am

2. Ram raiders struck at JD Sports this morning

It is not known at this time what has been stolen

3. Trainers and broken glass have covered the store floor

No arrests have been made yet.

4. South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident

