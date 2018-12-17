The chaotic scene at JD Sports in Sheffield this morning after early-morning ram raid
This was the scene at JD Sports in Sheffield after ram raiders smashed their way into the store this morning.
The store has been left trashed following the raid with trainers scattered across the floor and shards of broken glass outside.
1. A car smashed through the front windows
The store has been left trashed
2. Ram raiders struck at JD Sports this morning
The store on the Moor was targeted at 3.45am
3. Trainers and broken glass have covered the store floor
It is not known at this time what has been stolen
4. South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident
No arrests have been made yet.
