The changes HS2 could bring to Sheffield city centre

Sheffield's Sheaf Valley could be transformed with a series of developments as part of plans to bring HS2 to the city centre.

Council bosses revealed what Sheffield railway station could look like when it unveiled the This Is Sheffield Plan last month.

The plans include developing a 'business gateway' around the station and it has now also been confirmed that a 'business gateway' could be developed around Sheaf valley as part of the multi-million pound plans.

The plan, which covers proposed developments in the city until 2028, said Sheffield City Region has predicted up to 25,000 new jobs in Sheffield between 2014 and 2024 - of which 20,5000 could be in the city centre - figures which it stated could lead to a 15 per cent growth in demand for public transport.

The document said: "Midland Station forms a key gateway to the city centre, and with continued strong growth in rail passengers projected as well as the proposed High Speed 2 (HS2) facility and faster services to Manchester, Leeds and other northern cities targeted by Northern Powerhouse Rail further significant extensions and reshaping are anticipated.

"This improved connectivity will drive the redevelopment of the wider Sheaf Valley area, and will require other local transport transport improvements to support this growth. Connecting people easily to Midland Station from across the city and region will be key in maximising this benefit."

The proposals also aim to improve connectivity to the station by rail, tram, bus and coach.

An artist's impression released with details of the This Is Sheffield Plan last month appeared to show Supertram services running along Sheaf Street but Coun Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment, said there were no proposals to re-route the tracks at this stage.

He said:“The HS2 station at Sheffield is a long term project that is not due to open until 2033. Our recently published draft City Centre Plan looks at how Sheffield could change and develop over the next 10 years.

“There are no proposals in the City Centre Plan to move the Supertram and ring road, the artist’s impression which we have released is simply showing initial ideas on some of the aspects that might happen and these will now be tested in more detail.

“It is right that in a public consultation we should be having those very early discussions with people about how we can improve pedestrian and public transport access for such a major transport scheme as the HS2.”

A spokesman for HS2 said: "We welcome the work that is underway to explore potential masterplan ideas for Sheffield Midland Station. We are continuing to engage with the ity and Sheffield City Region on these proposals so that HS2 trains can be accommodated when the first services start in 2033.

"Preparing for the arrival of high speed rail will help to bring investment and economic benefits to Sheffield and the wider region.”