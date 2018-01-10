The 'catch' behind Sheffield Wednesday's season ticket refund offer to fans

Sheffield Wednesday have revealed the terms and conditions behind their season ticket refund offer to fans.

Fans were offered the chance to apply for a refund on their season tickets following an announced from chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

However, season ticket holders who applied to take advantage of Mr Chansiri's offer have now revealed the terms and conditions behind it.

A letter, reportedly sent by the club, advised that any fan who took up the refund offer would 'forfeit any future Season Ticket or club Membership applications'.

Fans would also forfeit any accrued ticket priority points and WednesdayCard points via their season ticket.

Season-ticket holder Glyn Turton told BBC Radio Sheffield described the terms and conditions as a 'sting in the tail'.

He said: "The catch appears to be that if I accept the offer I must forfeit the right to hold a season ticket in future.

"I had originally interpreted the chairman's offer as one of goodwill; a gesture towards fans.

"What I hadn't expected there would be a very big sting in the tail and that would be that I can't apply for a season ticket in future."

Any fans who wish to continue with their season ticket refund application will receive a cheque for the refund and be based on the remaining ten games of the 2017/18 season.

Supporters must email the club back by 5pm on Thursday, January 11 to confirm their refund.

Mr Chansiri wrote in his recent 'Ask the Chairman epilogue' that he did not want any supporter to feel 'disillusioned or down' while attending the games at Hillsborough.

He offered fans money back on their season ticket after revealing that 'many fans' had requested one following the Owl's poor run of form.

He wrote: "I know this may be unusual but out of respect and the fact that I do not wish for anyone to be uncomfortable in our family, I will do so.

"I do not want to see anyone come here and be upset, I want everyone to be happy, so I would say do not come to Hillsborough if you are unhappy.

"I understand the expectations are higher right now but I truly believe that any fan should not come and watch us it makes them unhappy.

"If someone wishes to come on a match by match basis and not have a Season Ticket that is fine. So I can refund anyone with conditions, no problem, if that is what anyone wants."

