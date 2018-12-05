The cars stopped and seized by cops in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire this week
South Yorkshire Police have been busy cracking down on drivers driving around with no insurance this week.
The force has stopped and seized dozens of cars this week for reasons including no tax, no insurance or the driver having no licence.
1. BMW - Doncaster
Driven without valid tax. Expired in April and never renewed
2. VW Golf - Doncaster
No insurance and contained a quantity of Class A & B drugs and samurai swords
3. Ford Focus - Rotherham
Driver had no licence, no insurance and tested positive for cocaine
4. Nissan Almero - Doncaster
Seized for no insurance
