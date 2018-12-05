The cars stopped and seized by cops in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire this week

The force has stopped and seized dozens of cars this week for reasons including no tax, no insurance or the driver having no licence.

1. BMW - Doncaster Driven without valid tax. Expired in April and never renewed jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. VW Golf - Doncaster No insurance and contained a quantity of Class A & B drugs and samurai swords jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Ford Focus - Rotherham Driver had no licence, no insurance and tested positive for cocaine jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Nissan Almero - Doncaster Seized for no insurance jpimedia Buy a Photo

