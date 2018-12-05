These are all the cars seized across South Yorkshire

The cars stopped and seized by cops in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire this week

South Yorkshire Police have been busy cracking down on drivers driving around with no insurance this week.

The force has stopped and seized dozens of cars this week for reasons including no tax, no insurance or the driver having no licence.

Driven without valid tax. Expired in April and never renewed

1. BMW - Doncaster

No insurance and contained a quantity of Class A & B drugs and samurai swords

2. VW Golf - Doncaster

Driver had no licence, no insurance and tested positive for cocaine

3. Ford Focus - Rotherham

Seized for no insurance

4. Nissan Almero - Doncaster

