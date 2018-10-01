‘The car hit her so hard she flew up in the air’, says Sheffield crash witness 

A witness has described the horrific moment a car is reported to have hit an elderly woman on a Sheffield street.

Police sealed off Sheffield Road in Woodhouse this morning while they conducted investigations at the scene.

It has not even been confirmed what type of incident happened yet as details have not been released by South Yorkshire Police.

But witnesses claim an elderly woman was hit by a vehicle.

A witness said an elderly lady pedestrian was in collision with a car that “hit her so hard she flew up in the air and ended up down the road.”

Another man, who saw the incident and parked his car across the road afterwards to stop traffic, said members of staff from a nearby pharmacy and health centre ran out to help the woman before paramedics arrived.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for information and are waiting for a reply.