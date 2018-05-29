The brilliant bit of Sheffield slang that perfectly defines a phenomenon in EVERY house

Sheffield is well known for its imaginative and unique local slang and we're always wanting to share our phrasebook with the rest of the country.

From 'ey up' to 'nesh' and 'nannan' to 'bobbar', it can feel like Sheffield has got its own little language.

And, because of our generosity in Sheffield, we clearly want to share our fantastic phrases and expressions with the rest of the country.

A woman recently took to Twitter to ask if anyone had a messy drawer in their kitchen that was full of paper, pens and 'weird stuff you have no place for but can't put away'.

Katie was inundated with responses with many Sheffield residents keen to share their unique definition of the drawer.

One Twitter user informed Katie that, in Sheffield, this phenomenon was known as a 'rammel drawer'.

While it's not known to everyone, 'rammel' is defined as something that is either not very good, useless or waste matter.

The term is so popular across the city that beloved Sheffield band The Everly Pregnant Brothers even dedicated a song to it, sung to the tune of U2's 'Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For'.

If you've not seen the hilarious song, check it out here (but mind the strong language).

The key line of the song being 'it might just turn up in me rammel drawer' gives as clear an indication as any of what the term means.

Sheffield artist Pete McKee also waded into the rammel debate on Twitter yesterday after professing his preference for the word 'fettle' over 'fossick'.

He tweeted: "I will happily fettle in my rammel drawer for 3AAA batteries and there's nowt you can do about it."

One woman even replied that she recently made the mistake of tidying her rammel drawer after 'getting carried away looking for something'.

Cat Powell tweeted: "It’s still bugging me, like I committed a sin. I feel dirty. I even took a photo I was so disturbed by how organised it was!!"

