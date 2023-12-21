The 19th-century pub in Wharncliffe Side has welcomed back punters after being closed for 17 months

These photos give a first look inside a historic Sheffield pub which has reopened after a lengthy closure.

The Blue Ball in Wharncliffe Side had been shut for 17 months before new landlord and landlady Tony Crofts and Jane Fletcher took over at the helm, reopening it just in time for Christmas.

Tony, who grew up in a house just behind the watering hole on Main Road, has told The Star how when he walked back in again as manager he 'knew I was home'.

He and Jane have spoken of their plans for the pub as they try to restore it to the 'heart of the community'.

The pub is initially only serving drinks but the plan is to begin selling food from the second week of January, with a menu including pub classics like fish and chips, and a Sunday carvery.

On New Year's Eve, there will be live music from Pete Sheridan, who was a regular performer at the Blue Ball back in the 90s, when, Tony says, the place was 'absolutely bustling'. There will also be a free buffet and there will be no need to book.

Tony has told how the traditional, cosy pub dates back to the 1800s and was originally three houses and later a Whitbreads Exchange Brewery pub. He added: "It's a lovely place, it just needs bringing back to life."

