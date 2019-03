3. The week in pictures

Opening at the Graves Gallery on Saturday 30 March, This Life is so Everyday: The Home in British Art 19501980 brings together work by Patrick Caulfield, Helen Chadwick, Richard Hamilton, David Hockney, Anne Redpath and Su Richardson to show how artists have explored our diverse experiences of home life. Pictured is Dr Abi Shapiro with works by William Scott. Picture: Chris Etchells

Chris Etchells

