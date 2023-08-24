93 per cent of NHS GP practices in South Yorkshire are rated 'good'

South Yorkshire has 171 GP services, which are active under the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

134 of those are NHS GP practices, 93 per cent of which are rated 'good' overall.

However, seven per cent have ratings outside of this range, including the 11 NHS GP practices below which have received 'outstanding' and 'requires improvement' ratings in their latest inspections.

The NHS walk-in centre on Broad Lane, which last month received an 'inadequate' rating, the only category below 'requires improvement', is not considered a GP practice and is not included in the list.

To reach an overall rating, inspectors consider whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, which are each rated individually.

'Good' and 'outstanding' ratings are reviewed yearly by the CQC, who decide on the basis of any new evidence whether the service needs inspecting. As a result, some of the best practices have not been re-inspected in the last five years.