Wet, wild and unpredictable…the Baslow Bolt returns this November with a tough autumn challenge for runners.

This year’s Bolt will be held on Saturday November 25 - and with spaces limited to just 400 places, entrants are being encouraged to register online as soon as possible after the official launch date of October 21.

“This is a 12km Category BM - medium distance, medium altitude gain - Fell Running Association mandated mixed terrain fell race through woodland and pasture on paths and trails with minimum road running,” said race co-director Richard Conroy.

“The route begins at 10am at St Anne’s Church in Baslow and climbs away from Baslow through fields towards Hassop then proceeds along the beautiful ridge path through Bank Wood and Bramley Wood.

Get ready for a tough challenge in Baslow - picture by Dan Kirby

“It then drops down to the River Derwent and Calver and Curbar before climbing up to Baslow Edge, with its fabulous views across both the Dark and White Peak, through a mixture of limestone trail and gritstone before descending Bar Road into Baslow and the finish at St Anne’s Primary School.”

The event is licensed and run as an FRA event and is subject to FRA rules and regulations.

As late autumn weather conditions in the Peak District can change quickly and prove unpredictable, runners are asked to run in proper trail or fell running shoe, a long sleeved base layer with another top over it, a thin showerproof running jacket, hat, gloves and a whistle.

“Embrace the fact that you will get wet and you will get muddy, especially your feet and lower legs,” said Richard.

“Above all, run with a smile on your face. Running through mud and puddles is fun so embrace your inner child and just laugh, your way around!”

The entry fee is £10, with the total number of runners capped at approximately 400 through the event’s online entry system.

The Bolt raises money for Baslow St Anne’s Primary School and the Baslow St Anne’s Church building fund.

Children from the school also select their own charity - last year they chose the Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal.