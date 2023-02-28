The Ball Inn Sheffield: Four South Yorkshire Fire engines in attendance as derelict pub ablaze
Fire has broken out at the site of the former Ball Inn pub in Sheffield, with images showing a number of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue engines in attendance.
Witnesses have said four fire engines have arrived at the scene of the blaze. Images sent to The Star show smoke billowing out of the derelict site in Heeley, which has been closed for several years.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been approached for more information and we will update you when more information us available.