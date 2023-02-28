News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Ball Inn Sheffield: Four South Yorkshire Fire engines in attendance as derelict pub ablaze

Fire has broken out at the site of the former Ball Inn pub in Sheffield, with images showing a number of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue engines in attendance.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
33 minutes ago

Witnesses have said four fire engines have arrived at the scene of the blaze. Images sent to The Star show smoke billowing out of the derelict site in Heeley, which has been closed for several years.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been approached for more information and we will update you when more information us available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Ball Inn in Heeley has caught fire this evening
The Ball Inn in Heeley has caught fire this evening
The Ball Inn in Heeley has caught fire this evening
Most Popular
Smoke could be seen spilling out of the building as firefighters responded
Smoke could be seen spilling out of the building as firefighters responded
Smoke could be seen spilling out of the building as firefighters responded
The fire broke out earlier this afternoon
The fire broke out earlier this afternoon
The fire broke out earlier this afternoon
FireSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueSheffield