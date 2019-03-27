A-Z of Sheffield

The A-Z of Sheffield: This is the definitive alphabet of the Steel City

There are so many weird and wonderful things that make Sheffield amazing and now, thankfully, we have an A-Z to keep track of them.

The Sheffield Alphabet, made by Our Favourite Places and illustrated by Alys Mordecai at Eleven Design, takes you on an amazing tour of the city from A-Z. You can pick up a copy here and these are this is what's featured.

Difficult to miss at 255ft tall, the Arts Tower belongs to the University of Sheffield and has been called 'the most elegant university tower block in Britain of its period'. Who are we to argue?

1. A - Arts Tower

Take a stroll through Weston Park and you'll stumble upon the bandstand. Standing since 1900, it has been home to well-known bands and is now an approved Civil Wedding venue.

2. B - Bandstand

One of the fantastic theatres Sheffield has to offer, The Crucible hosts amazing theatrical performances as well as the Snooker World Championships.

3. C - Crucible

People may try and tell you Sheffield isn't the home of the best music in the UK. Just smile, laugh and casually point to the nearest Def Leppard album you can find.

4. D - Def Leppard

