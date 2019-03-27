The A-Z of Sheffield: This is the definitive alphabet of the Steel City
There are so many weird and wonderful things that make Sheffield amazing and now, thankfully, we have an A-Z to keep track of them.
The Sheffield Alphabet, made by Our Favourite Places and illustrated by Alys Mordecai at Eleven Design, takes you on an amazing tour of the city from A-Z. You can pick up a copy here and these are this is what's featured.
1. A - Arts Tower
Difficult to miss at 255ft tall, the Arts Tower belongs to the University of Sheffield and has been called 'the most elegant university tower block in Britain of its period'. Who are we to argue?