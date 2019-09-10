Sheffield's historic buildings will be open for Heritage Open Days.

The 50 unique and historic buildings and venues across Sheffield open to the public for FREE this month

It’s back for 2019 – and this year’s Heritage Open Days event allows you to get inside some of Sheffield’s most historic buildings – for FREE.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 11:38

England’s largest festival of history and culture, from September 13-22, these are just some of the Sheffield venues that will open up their doors. Full details and opening times for all venues and events HERE

1. Heritage Open Days 2019

Walkley Library.

2. Heritage Open Days 2019

Abbeydale Picture House.

3. Heritage Open Days 2019

Manor Lodge.

4. Heritage Open Days 2019

The Central Library and Graves Art Gallery.

