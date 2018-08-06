The 38 Sheffield restaurants with a zero or one-star food hygiene ratings

The Star can today reveal the 38 restaurants and cafes in Sheffield with the worst food hygiene ratings.
Last week, the Star revealed the 13 pubs and bars and over 50 takeaways that had been ordered to improve their food hygiene rating.
And it seems there are also a number of restaurants and cafes that need to clean up their act.
All establishments which deal with food has their hygiene standards inspected by safety officers from the local authority.
Any business that has been given a zero, one or two-star rating must improve their standards.
The Food Standards Agency has found that there are 38 restaurants or cafes across Sheffield that require a level of improvement.
The premises listed here have been given either a zero or one-star rating.
The food safety officer inspecting the business checks how well the business is meeting the law by looking at how hygienically the food is handled and how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.
They will also look at the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of six ratings from 0-5.
Zero - Urgent improvement necessary
One - Major improvement necessary
Two - Improvement necessary
Three - Generally satisfactory
Four - Good
Five - Very good
There are many restaurants and cafes in Sheffield which have been given impressive food hygiene ratings, including the top rating of 5.
But these are the 38 given a zero or one-star rating.
These are the most recent scores available in the Food Standards Agency data, available to view on their website.
Adams Cafe - 46 Laughton Road Dinnington Sheffield - ONE STAR - 10 May 2018
Adnans Southern Fried Chicken - 119 West Street City Centre Sheffield - ONE STAR = 5 March 2018
Akash 95 Wales Road Kiveton Park Sheffield - ONE STAR - 27 September 2017
Balti King - 216 Fulwood Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 9 March 2018
BB's Snack Shack - 99A Carlisle Street Sheffield - ONE STAR - 21 March 2018
Big Si's Cafe - 238-240 Holme Lane Sheffield - ONE STAR - 30 January 2018
Cafe Des Amis - 97-99 Chesterfield Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 2 February 2018
Cafe Maranto's - 23 High Street Swallownest Sheffield - ONE STAR - 19 March 2018
Cakes N Shakes - 38 Laughton Road Dinnington Sheffield - ONE STAR - 2 February 2018
Chinese Table Ltd - 43 George Street Sheffield - ONE STAR - 29 March 2018
Curators House - Botanical Gardens Clarkehouse Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 12 April 2017
Cutlers Spice - Cutlers Arms 1 Leighton Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 2 June 2018
Ella's Cafe - 655 Ecclesall Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 21 August 2017
Four Corners - 150 Abbeydale Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 27 August 2017
Ginseng Korean Restaurant - Unit 12 The Plaza 8 Fitzwilliam Street Sheffield - ONE STAR - 29 August 2017
Heeley Bottom Cafe - 100a Guernsey Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 5 June 2018
Julio's Restaurante Pizzeria - 7 Langsett Road South Sheffield - ONE STAR - 12 December 2017
Ka-China - 114 School Road Wales Sheffield - ZERO STARS - 30 April 2018
La Perle Pattisserie - 39-41 Wicker Sheffield - ONE STAR - 25 March 2017
Luna Rossa - 617 London Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 14 September 2017
Munch Cafe & Coffee Shop - 13 Wortley Road High Green Sheffield - ONE STAR - 25 May 2018
Nawroz Restaurant - 72 Spital Hill Sheffield - ZERO STARS - 23 May 2018
One Love Jamaican - 601 City Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 22 November 2016
Oriental Tasty Quisine - 169-171 London Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 22 February 2018
Parkway Cafe - 120 Handsworth Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 18 January 2018
Ping's Kitchen Express -CS 7 The Moor Market 77 The Moor Sheffield - ONE STAR - 29 March 2018
Radhuni - 186 London Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 11 October 2017
Saras Flowers & Coffee - 494 Manchester Road Stocksbridge Sheffield - ZERO STARS - 14 June 2018
Satay Yo Beer - 158 London Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 1 November 2017
Spice Cottage - 16B Station Road Chapeltown Sheffield - ONE STAR - 3 January 2018
Sushi Express - 207 Fitzwilliam House 8 Milton Street - ONE STAR - 29 August 2017
The Beer Engine - 17 Cemetery Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 16 August 2017
The Golden Griddle - 406 Richmond Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 9 September 2017
The Showroom - 7 Paternoster Row Sheffield - ONE STAR - 30 November 2017
Tikka Massalla - 348-352 South Road Walkley Sheffield - ONE STAR - 20 September 2017
Urban Deli - The Chimes 27a Campo Lane Sheffield - ONE STAR - 30 October 2017
Wanasah Cafe Lounge - Station Inn 732 Attercliffe Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 8 February 2017
Zing Vaa Ltd - 55 The Moor Sheffield - ZERO STARS - 8 August 2017