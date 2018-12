The best performing primary schools in Sheffield have been revealed based on official government statistics.

Schools are considered to be meeting government expectations if 65 per cent of pupils reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. The list is ranked by percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard.

75 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

92 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

90 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

78 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

87 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

86 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

85 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

85 per cent of schools meeting the expected standard

83 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard