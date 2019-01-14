Best primary schools in Sheffield

The 20 best Sheffield primary schools revealed ahead of school application deadline

Parents in Sheffield have until tomorrow to submit their children's applications for primary school places.

Ahead of the deadline, the Star has compiled a list of the 20 best performing primary schools, according to the percentage of pupils 'meeting the expected standard'.

1. Totley Primary School

94 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - average. Writing - above average. Maths - above average.
2. Oughtibridge Primary School

92 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - Well above average. Writing - Well above average. Maths - Well above average.
3. Anns Grove Primary School

90 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - Above average. Writing - Average. Maths - Well above average.
4. St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School

88 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - Average. Writing - Well above average. Maths - Average.
