The 20 best Sheffield primary schools revealed ahead of school application deadline

Ahead of the deadline, the Star has compiled a list of the 20 best performing primary schools, according to the percentage of pupils 'meeting the expected standard'.

1. Totley Primary School 94 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - average. Writing - above average. Maths - above average.

2. Oughtibridge Primary School 92 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - Well above average. Writing - Well above average. Maths - Well above average.

3. Anns Grove Primary School 90 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - Above average. Writing - Average. Maths - Well above average.

4. St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School 88 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - Average. Writing - Well above average. Maths - Average.

