The 20 best Sheffield primary schools revealed ahead of school application deadline
Parents in Sheffield have until tomorrow to submit their children's applications for primary school places.
Ahead of the deadline, the Star has compiled a list of the 20 best performing primary schools, according to the percentage of pupils 'meeting the expected standard'.
1. Totley Primary School
94 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - average. Writing - above average. Maths - above average.
2. Oughtibridge Primary School
92 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - Well above average. Writing - Well above average. Maths - Well above average.
3. Anns Grove Primary School
90 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - Above average. Writing - Average. Maths - Well above average.
4. St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School
88 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard. Reading - Average. Writing - Well above average. Maths - Average.
