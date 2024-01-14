They all have average annual household incomes of £31,200 or lower, the latest statistics show

The average income in Sheffield's poorest areas has fallen, the latest figures show.

The lowest average annual income of all 70 neighbourhoods across the city stood at £28,200 during the financial year ending in 2018.

The latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023 show that by the financial year ending in 2020 this had fallen significantly to £25,700.

In fact, the average income in four neighbourhoods had fallen below £28,200 during that two-year period.

The median household income in the UK during the financial year ending in March 2020 was £30,500, according to the ONS.

This had risen to £32,300 in the financial year ending in March 2022 but a more localised breakdown of household income was not available for this period. The ONS said that the median income of the poorest fifth of the UK's population had fallen by an average of 1.5 per cent between 2017 and 2020, while the median income of the richest fifth grew steadily as inequality widened.

There was a big difference in annual income within Sheffield during the financial year ending in 2020, with the highest average household income across the city's 70 neighbourhoods being £75,000.

Below are the 18 poorest neighbourhoods within Sheffield based on the average household income during the financial year ending in 2020, according to the latest data published by the ONS in October 2023.

1 . Shiregreen South - £31,200 In Shiregreen South, the average annual household income was £31,200 for the financial year ending in 2020, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023. That's the 18th lowest out of all 70 neighbourhoods in Sheffield Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs - £31,100 In Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs, the average annual household income was £31,100 for the financial year ending in 2020, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023. That's the joint 16th lowest out of all 70 neighbourhoods in Sheffield Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Norfolk Park - £31,100 In Norfolk Park, the average annual household income was £31,100 for the financial year ending in 2020, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023. That's the joint 16th lowest out of all 70 neighbourhoods in Sheffield Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales