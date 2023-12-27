More than 600 children have been injured in collisions across Sheffield

The most dangerous roads in Sheffield for crashes involving children have been revealed.

New figures show the roads across the city on which the most collisions resulting in injuries to children have been recorded.

The data, obtained by The Star using the Freedom of Information Act, shows that in the five years from the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2022 there were a total of 525 collisions recorded in which children aged 0-15 were among the casualties.

Those 525 collisions resulted in a total of 842 casualties, of which 602 were children, the statistics provided by Sheffield City Council show.

Of the 602 child casualties, 45 per cent were motor vehicle passengers, 44 per cent were pedestrians, 10 per cent were cyclists and one per cent were motorbike, moped or powered scooter riders/pillion passengers.

Two of those children - one a pedestrian and the other a car passenger - tragically died, while 185 were seriously injured and 415 sustained slight injuries.

Below is the list of the 18 roads with the most collisions resulting in child casualties between 2018 and 2022.

It should be noted that some roads are much longer than others. The council also provided a map, which we have shared, showing all the locations, marked by red blobs, where there have been at least two collisions involving child casualties recorded within a 50-metre radius during the five-year period.

1 . Birley Lane - 5 There were 5 collisions involving child casualties recorded on Birley Lane, Sheffield, between 2018 and 2022. That was the joint ninth most out of all the roads in Sheffield Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Blackstock Road - 5 There were 5 collisions involving child casualties recorded on Blackstock Road, Sheffield, between 2018 and 2022. That was the joint ninth most out of all the roads in Sheffield. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . City Road - 5 There were 5 collisions involving child casualties recorded on City Road between 2018 and 2022. That's the joint ninth most out of all the roads in Sheffield. Three of those collisions happened at or near to the junction with Eastern Avenue Photo: Google Photo Sales