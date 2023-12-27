The 18 most dangerous Sheffield roads based on the number of collisions in which children have been injured
More than 600 children have been injured in collisions across Sheffield
The most dangerous roads in Sheffield for crashes involving children have been revealed.
New figures show the roads across the city on which the most collisions resulting in injuries to children have been recorded.
The data, obtained by The Star using the Freedom of Information Act, shows that in the five years from the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2022 there were a total of 525 collisions recorded in which children aged 0-15 were among the casualties.
Those 525 collisions resulted in a total of 842 casualties, of which 602 were children, the statistics provided by Sheffield City Council show.
Of the 602 child casualties, 45 per cent were motor vehicle passengers, 44 per cent were pedestrians, 10 per cent were cyclists and one per cent were motorbike, moped or powered scooter riders/pillion passengers.
Two of those children - one a pedestrian and the other a car passenger - tragically died, while 185 were seriously injured and 415 sustained slight injuries.
Below is the list of the 18 roads with the most collisions resulting in child casualties between 2018 and 2022.
It should be noted that some roads are much longer than others. The council also provided a map, which we have shared, showing all the locations, marked by red blobs, where there have been at least two collisions involving child casualties recorded within a 50-metre radius during the five-year period.