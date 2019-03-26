The 15 Sheffield Wednesday players who have won the most caps for their country in the last 50 years
It's the international break, which means football fans across the country take a breather from the relentless pace of league football and look to their national teams for their weekly dose of footballing delight and despair.
Sheffield Wednesday have got a long and illustrious pedigree of international players at the club - here's a look at the 15 Owls players who have received the most caps for their country in the last half century...
1. Nigel Worthington
Made 50 appearances for Northern Ireland while at Wednesday.