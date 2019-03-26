The 15 Sheffield Wednesday players who have won the most caps for their country in the last 50 years

Sheffield Wednesday have got a long and illustrious pedigree of international players at the club - here's a look at the 15 Owls players who have received the most caps for their country in the last half century...

1. Nigel Worthington Made 50 appearances for Northern Ireland while at Wednesday. Submitted JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Roland Nilsson Made 31 appearances for Sweden while with the Owls. Getty Images JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. John Sheridan Made 29 appearances for the Republic of Ireland between 1990 and 1995 while at Wednesday. Getty Images JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Chris Woods Played 19 times for England while at Wednesday. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more