These nursing homes are the only ones in Sheffield with overall 'requires improvement' ratings from the CQC.

There are 223 care homes within ten miles of the centre of Sheffield, which are active under the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

35% of those are nursing homes, and the rest are residential homes. Nursing homes are able to provide a higher level of care, and there must always be a qualified nurse on duty to provide medical care. Both types of care home provide care and support 24 hours a day.

There are 12 nursing homes in Sheffield which have an overall 'requires improvement' rating from the CQC, as opposed to outstanding, good, or inadequate. No Sheffield care homes have an inadequate rating.

To reach an overall rating, inspectors consider the key questions of whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, each of which is rated individually.