This two bed flat in Loxley Court, Sheffield is on offer with a guide price of 160,000.

The 10 most popular houses for sale in Sheffield right now - PICTURES

Here's your chance to take a look at the top ten most popular properties for sale in Sheffield right now.

Property website Zoopla has compiled a list of its most viewed properties in Sheffield for the past 30 days - take a look at the homes that people in the city are casting an eye over.

This four bed detached house in Kings Mews, Eckington is available for 235,000

1. Kings Mews

This five bed property in Dore Road is available for offers in the region of 1,995,000.

2. Dore Road

This four bed semi-detached house in Hollythorpe Crescent is on sale for 250,000.

3. Hollythorpe Crescent

This five bed property in Dore Road is available for offers in the region of 1,995,000.

4. Dore Road

