'Thanks for the support': Heartbreaking final tweet from Doncaster boxer Tom Bell

Tragic boxer Tom Bell thanked his followers for all the support he had received less than two weeks before he was shot dead in Doncaster.

The 21-year-old was shot at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation, Balby, at around 9pm last night.

Boxer Tom Bell at the Freedom Project ABC, Hatfield. Picture: Chris Etchells

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital before news broke this morning that he had sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Tom was an aspiring boxer and was well known in boxing circles as a young talent, having won all six of his professional fights.

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from the boxing world, including his coach James Harrington who tweeted that he would never forget Tom or their memories.

James tweeted a video of Tom training, adding that he had ‘a million to pick from’ but this one seemed right.

Tom was also very active on Twitter, updating his hundreds of followers of his training routines and upcoming fights.

His final tweet came just 12 days ago where he thanked all of his followers for the support since his ‘time in the pen’.

He tweeted: “Hey guys day 53 since my time in the pen, feeling blessed hope I can get get a couple of likes and retweets. Thanks everyone for the support.”

In an interview with The Star in February 2016, he said he wanted a place in Doncaster’s boxing hall of fame.

The then super bantamweight was following in the footsteps of his brother, Andy, who was the BBofC British super flyweight title holder from 2007-8 and had an English belt to his credit.

The the 18-year-old teenager said he had dreamed of being a professional boxer since he was seven years old, following his brother’s footsteps.

Details on what exactly happened have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information on his murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.



