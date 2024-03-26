Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police said that while formal identification has yet to take place, the body is believed to be that of the 63-year-old who was a teacher at Kingfisher Primary School.

Pam was last seen on Thorne Road on March 14, with no confirmed sightings of her since.

Pam was last seen on CCTV on March 14 walking from Winchester Avenue to Thorne Road in Wheatley.

Last night, her daughter Samantha said: “As you will have all seen from the most recent updates, the police had shut off roads at Barnby Dun by the River Don and canal. They have recovered a body matching the description of my mother.

“Formal identification will take place in the coming days but as it stands at the moment police are 99 per cent sure it is our much loved mother, wife, sister, auntie, cousin and friend Pam Johnson.

“We appreciate all the efforts you have made in helping to find her and we cannot thank you all enough for the love you have all shown to us and especially my mum.

“My mother would be completely overwhelmed with the amount of love and care that has been shown throughout the previous days running up to this horrible ending.

“We ask that you now stop all activity and where possible take down/dispose of any posters you see as you are out and about.”

“We also ask that you respect the privacy of our family during this absolutely heartbreaking time.