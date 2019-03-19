Tesco shoppers heard ‘screaming and shouting’ as man stabbed two people in Sheffield store

A Tesco worker has described the frantic moment a man stabbed two people with a scredriver inside the store.

Customers have been evacuated from the store which is currently on lockdown following the attack.

The employee said that he heard screaming and shouting inside the store at around 1.30pm before customers were told to leave.

Employeers were then put into the canteen to wait as police put the whole store as well as the car park on lockdown.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It was reported that a man and a woman had been assaulted by a man carrying a screwdriver outside of the Tesco store.

“Both have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are described as serious.

“A man has been detained at the scene and remains in police custody.

“There is a large police presence in the area at present and the store has been evacuated as officers carry out enquiries and examine CCTV footage.”

More to follow.