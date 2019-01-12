Terrifying stash of weapons found during Sheffield drugs raid

This was the terrifying stash of weapons found by police when they raided a property in Sheffield.

Police yesterday executed a drugs warrant at an address on Robey Street in Page Hall.

These weapons were found by police during a drugs raid in Page Hall

There they found weapons including knives, hammers and what appears to be a firearm, along with a small quantity of class B drugs.

Officers from the Fir Vale neighbourhood policing team said they had carried out the raid following information received from members of the community.

Posting on Facebook, they wrote: “A small quantity of class B drugs have been recovered. More worryingly this arsenal of weapons have been found and they are now in the safe hands of the team.

“These types of weapons have no place in our communities and we will continue to work hard to remove them from the community.”

