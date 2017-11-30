Terrified staff threatened at gunpoint by masked gang during robbery at Sheffield Betfred

A masked gang burst into a Sheffield bookmakers and threatened staff with a gun before stealing cash.

The three men, wearing dark coloured clothing and with balaclavas covering their faces, burst into Betfred on Southey Green Road on Friday, November 25.

Two of the three men, one of whom was armed with what is believed to have been a gun, threatened members of staff and made demands for cash.

The men then made off on a red and white Honda scramble bike that was driven by the third man who was waiting outside. A quantity of cash was taken during the incident.

No was hurt in the incident, however the members of staff have been left incredibly shaken by what has happened.

An investigation is underway and officers are asking anyone with information about the burglary, which happened at around 5.40pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 779 of 25 November 2017.