Terrified residents report man 'carrying a sword' and making threats on Sheffield estate

Armed police were called to a Sheffield estate after reports of a man armed with a sword making threats in the street.

Residents in Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, dialled 999 at 3.20pm yesterday to report their concerns.

A search of the area was carried out but the man could not be traced.

An investigation is underway today while extra police patrols are carried out.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon, officers responded to reports that a man carrying what is thought to have been a sword was making threats in the Wordsworth Avenue area of Sheffield.

"Armed response officers were immediately deployed to the area and an extensive search was carried out. No man or weapons were identified

Enquiries are currently ongoing and officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area."

Anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 579 of 8 March.