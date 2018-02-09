Terrified residents report GUNSHOTS being fired on quiet Sheffield street

Have your say

Terrified residents have reported hearing gunshots on a quiet Sheffield street.

Residents on Stradbroke Place called police at around 6.40pm on Monday, February 5, to report the sound of a firearm discharge in the area.

Police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area for a number of hours while conducting investigations.

Nobody was injured during the incident and a full investigation has now been launched.

Nearby residents took to social media following the incident and said the noise sounded like 'extremely loud cracks' or fireworks.

Police said no arrests have been made at this point and officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 with crime number 799 of February 5.