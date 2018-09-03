Terrified kids woken by huge car explosion which shook Sheffield homes 

Children were left ‘terrified’ after a car exploded outside a house in Sheffield.

Frightened residents on Hazlebarrow Crescent were woken by a loud bang on Friday, August 31, at about 11pm.

After rushing out of their homes, residents saw a car still alight after ‘exploding’ seconds earlier.

Residents on the street said that the explosion left their homes shaking and set off a number of house alarms.

A paramedic who lives on the street tweeted: “Woken up to a car exploding outside my house, thankfully no one hurt (no one wants to be helped by a #Paramedic in his PJs anyway) very fast response from @SYFR and @syptweet - thank you!

“Unsure if deliberate yet but if it is - very uncool, lots of scared children!”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a response.