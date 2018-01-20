Terrified child pulled to safety during dog attack in Sheffield

Have your say

A four-year-old girl narrowly avoided been injured after two dogs attacked her pet in Sheffield.

Shona Dolling was walking with daughter, Darcy, and their dog Crumble when they were approached by two dogs off their lead in Handsworth Avenue, Handsworth yesterday.

Crumble suffered puncture wounds during the attack

The two bull mastiff type dogs attacked Crumble, a cross between a Jack Russell and a Staffordshire bull terrier, leaving him with bite marks.

Darcy was pulled to the ground in the attack, which happened at around 3.45pm, after getting tangled in Crumble's lead and was pulled to safety by a passerby.

Shona, of Handsworth, has warned other dog owners to be aware in the area.

She said: "I walk the same way everyday. These two dogs just came out of nowhere. They were loose.

"They just came for Crumble and just pummeled him.

"My daughter got tangled in my dogs lead. My first instinct was to get my daughter to safety but I couldn't get to her because I had the lead and they were pulling me round.

"Darcy was shouting for Crumble. The two are the best of friends and he's so protective of her.

"Luckily a man got her and pulled her to safety.

"I was screaming and the owner of the dogs came out of a house after about five minutes.

"He got one of the dogs but because they were both big dogs he could only control one of the dogs at a time.

"He eventually calmed them down.

Shona said she picked up Darcy and Crumble and ran to safety.

She then took Crumble to a vets where he was given morphine for his injuries.

"The vet said he got off lightly and it could have been much worse," said Shona.

"He is traumatised by what happened. This morning I found him crying in a corner.

"He has hardly moved and is shaking. He's normally bounding around the house, bugging everyone."

Shona added that she reported the incident to South Yorkshire Police.