Terrified boy robbed at knifepoint in Sheffield street 

A community rallied to track down a boy’s bike after two men stole it from him in a terrifying knifepoint robbery.

The 16-year-old had been to meet friends and was riding home when two hooded men aged in their late 20s stopped him and pulled out a pen knife.

The terrified youngster was forced to hand over his cycle and also his mobile phone – both of which are worth more than £1000 in total.

The boy’s dad Lee Hanson posted details about the ordeal – which happened near St James' Retail Park on Bochum Parkway, Meadowhead – on Facebook and offered a cash reward of £500 for anyone who provides information leading to the duo’s arrest.

The message was shared more than 2000 times and a man who bought the bike – seemingly unaware it was stolen goods – also spotted it.

He came forward to return the bike just days after the incident, which happened on Sunday, August 26, at 9.30pm.

Mr Hanson, aged 42, said his boy was relieved to get the bike back but was left very ‘shaken up’ by the attack.

He said: “He was in a state of shock when he came in and told us about it.

“He said they shouted if he wanted to buy some drugs, then when he tried to get away from them they asked if he was deaf and stopped him.

“One of them then pulled a pen knife and demanded he hand over the bike and his phone. My lad couldn’t believe it.

“He was quite angry afterwards that he couldn’t defend himself against them but when they pulled the knife he had no choice.”

He described the robbers as “low-lifes” but praised the community for backing their online appeal.

Said Mr Hanson: “It really took off and shows that there are still good people out there.

“He loves his bike and we are glad to have it back.”

The incident has been reported to police who have launched an investigation.

It is understood officers are reviewing CCTV in the area.

Mr Hanson, who did not want to reveal his son’s name or where they live for fear of reprisals, urged anyone with information about the robbers to come forward.

He said: “He described the two men as white, wearing hoods and aged between 25 and 30.

“It was right by a dual carriageway so there must have been plenty of people who saw what happened.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment and are waiting for a reply.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101.