'Terrible' Sheffield landlord who illegally evicted tenant and forced her to sleep rough avoids jail

A 'terrible' rogue landlord has avoided a jail term after illegally evicting a tenant forcing her to sleep on the streets.

Naveed Hussain, aged 36, of Pitsmoor Road, Pitsmoor, forced Saba Habte out of a flat above a takeaway she was renting on The Wicker with no warning.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard Ms Habte, who speaks little English, was sat drinking a cup of tea in her room when Hussain burst in and demanded her out on December 15, 2016.

When she challenged him, Hussain replied ‘it is my house and I can do as I choose’ and took the key from the door and put it in his pocket.

Salvation Army Officers who later assisted Ms Habte with the retrieval of her belongings described Hussain as having an 'attitude of contempt' towards her.

Hussain pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to 16 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. The rogue landlord will have to carry 250 hours unpaid work and attended 15 days at a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay costs of £919 and a surcharge of £150.

The court had previously heard that it was the second time Hussain, had been prosecuted for offences of a similar nature.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for housing and community safety at Sheffield Council said the sentence passed showed 'how seriously these matters are taken by the courts'.

"Hussain has a reputation for being, simply put, a terrible landlord, who has been known to us for many years," she said.

“We hope that this tough sentence finally acts as a deterrent to his behaviour which has, on this occasion, seen a vulnerable tenant forced on to the streets. Sheffield has a deserved reputation as a city of sanctuary and most of our landlords are responsible and put the needs of their tenants first.

“This was not the case with Hussain and we hope the severity of this sentence shows we won’t tolerate this type of criminal behaviour. The majority of landlords across the city are decent and hard-working but a few seem to have little care for the responsibilities that come with letting a property.

“We believe Sheffield’s private tenants are amongst the most-protected in the country and taking prosecutions like this are part of our commitment to making sure that high standards of accommodation and responsible management prevail in the sector.”

Sheffield Council has brought six successful convictions of this nature to the courts this year.