Terminally ill Sheffield girl given longer to live after successful chemotherapy treatment

The family of a terminally ill Sheffield schoolgirl have been given a glimmer of hope, after doctors revealed her brain tumour has reduced in size, giving them more time to enjoy together.

Terneesha Beatson from Gleadless had been given just months to live, after doctors dealt the devastating news that treatment to shrink her brain tumour had been unsuccessful and that she would not reach her eighth birthday in June.

Terneesha Beatson, aged seven, of Gleadless, Sheffield, at Harry Potter World in London, with her family. The trip was paid for by Sheffield-based charity Create A Dream Foundation.

However, refusing to give up hope, they continued a course of intensive chemotherapy in a bid to give the Valley Park Primary School pupil some more quality time with her family.

READ MORE: Residents help to raise over £45,000 to combat Sheffield's food waste

Now, despite the devastating news in recent months, the family have been able to start the new year on a high, after learning that Terneesha’s treatment has finally been successful in reducing the size of the tumour.

Although treatment will never cure Terneesha of her brain tumour, the family are thankful for the news that means she will be around a while longer.

READ MORE: Calls for public meeting in row over lack of bus services to proposed Sheffield GP surgery

Joanne Beatson, 27, Terneesha's mum said: “It has given us some extra time with her. At the moment the tumour has shrunk, not a lot but it is still progress.

“There is still some swelling around Terneesha’s brain and she has just finished her round of extensive chemotherapy, but it is working. She still has to go back every month, and will have another scan in three months and is still on her steroids.

READ MORE: Work continues to transform former Star offices in Sheffield city centre into 200 flats

“We know it won’t fully get rid of her tumour, but it has given us some more time. Instead of planning her funeral I can now start planning her birthday.

“She has also gone back to school for two hours a day which is good and she’s still a bubbly seven-year-old despite everything.

“I’ve never been so proud of her. We were dreading the MRI scan on the 4th, but when the results came back on the 7th we couldn’t believe it.”

In November fundraising began to give Terneesha a final magical Christmas, with over £3,000 being raised towards experiences such as a princess carriage ride and a princess day at school.

Joanne, who is also mum to Chanaya Collins, age five and two-year-old Larayah Beatson, added: “She absolutely loved Christmas, every single minute of it. It has given us hope for her birthday. She is still fighting and definitely won’t give up easily.”

To donate to Terneesha’s fight click here.