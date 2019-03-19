Furious motorists have slammed climate change protesters for blocking a busy road in Sheffield this morning.

A group called Extinction Rebellion Sheffield have been blocking traffic on Sheaf Street in five minute interverals outside Sheffield station from 8am.

Footage shared on social media shows protesters holding banners blocking traffic outside the railway station as traffic backs up for miles.

Members claim Sheffield Council should be doing more to tackle climate change, and they have chosen one of the most polluted parts of the city in which to make their point.

However, the protest has not gone down well with delayed drivers caught in the huge tail-backs of rush-hour traffic.

Star reporter Sam Cooper said he has spoken to one motorist in an electric BMW who said: “I get their point but they’re disrupting the wrong people. It’s ridiculous.”

Protest in Sheffield - Credit: NIall Gandy

Claire Fletcher said: “I don't get it!? Some people have to work before that time, so where is the point of make myself and loads of other people late for work! Thanks by the way! This doesn't prove your point!”

Lee Lei said: “Imagine there is a baby in the car needs feeding or there is some kind of accident. Set of idiots.”

Rebecca Lawson said: “ABSOLUTE JOKE! Police need to get them moved!!! Everyone in gridlock and need to get to work. Some of us aren’t like them and can live on nothing.”

The protesters said they aimed to talk to drivers and passersby during the demonstration to highlight the causes and consequences of climate change.

Dr Bing Jones said: “The young have taken the trouble to leave school and break the rules to point out that their parents’ generation is spending their birthright just to remain comfortable.

“We need to block the traffic to raise awareness and force government to act. We only have a few years and must act now.”

The protest finished just after 9am but traffic is still backed up from the M1 down the Sheffield Parkway.