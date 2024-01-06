There's laser tag, escape rooms, crazy golf, bowling, arcades, pool, table tennis, two bars and a diner.

A former Argos in Sheffield city centre has reopened as a 40,000 square foot entertainment complex.

Tenpin has relaunched the enormous empty unit on Angel Street with a staggering number of nightlife options, including laser tag, escape rooms, crazy golf, 21 lanes of bowling, arcade games, pool, table tennis, two bars and a diner.

The brand has also brought an "escape golf" concept, where visitors are locked in a prison-themed course and challenged to play 10 holes of golf for their freedom.

Photographer Dean Atkins captured these photos at Tenpin Sheffield ahead of its opening on December 22. Check out the gallery below.

