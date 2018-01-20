Ten-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in Doncaster collision

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a 10-year-old boy has been let with serious injuries following a collision in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.

At around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon (Friday 19 January), a white Seat Ibiza was travelling along Park Road toward Briar Road when it has been involved in a collision with the boy.

The boy was taken to hospital where he currently remains a serious condition.

The driver of the Seat, a 22-year-old man, was not injured in the collision.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 634 of 19 January 2018.