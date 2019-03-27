 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Holly Victoria, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

The Big Swing, with live music from David Broad, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Chris Walker, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Quiz Night, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ, from 8pm. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Open Mic Jam Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, all welcome.

Knit And Natter, St Oswald's Church, Mill Houses,Corner Of Abbey Dale and Banner Dale Roads, 10-12pm. Only during term time. Contact Sally tel. 07816 353422.

Free CV Advice, Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help with our employability specialist. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 2pm. To book an appointment please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Hello, Dolly! The Montgomery, Surrey Street, tickets £15, from G Mills tel. 2364487. Full details can be found at www.ellesmeremtc.co.uk

The Sorcerer, presented by Grenoside & Birley Carr Players, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PR, 7.30pm, tickets £9 adults, £5 children. Available from Helen tel. 01226 754462.

American Idiot, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk



Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk