 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Sally Doherty, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale. www.folktrain.org.uk

Bingo Evening, The Bridge Inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Big Jim’s Tuesday Night Quiz, long standing general knowledge quiz with the chance of winning £100 jackpot. £20 bar tab plus other prizes. Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9.15ish start. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Sheffield Photographic Society, The AV Show”. The spotlight is on our AV Group in an evening of their Audio Visual presentations.(AV), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors welcome, £4.

Sheffield Museum Society, monthly lecture, Mike Gardner will talk about Victorian Theatre, a study of the theatres in Sheffield. Assisi Room, Sandygate Road, Sheffield, S10, 7.30pm.

Children’s Writers North, Interested in writing for children? Come and join our friendly group who meet at Bank Street Arts, Bank Street, S1. We are a group of practising writers whose work is aimed at children and/or young people. For more details see out website www.childrenswritersnorth.co.uk or contact Sue on sue@childrenswritersnorth.co.uk

The Sorcerer, presented by Grenoside & Birley Carr Players, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PR, 7.30pm, tickets £9 adults, £5 children. Available from Helen tel. 01226 754462.

American Idiot, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk