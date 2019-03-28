 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, March 28, 2019

Ace, with Rifferspock and Deathingloria, The Mulberry Tavern, doors 8pm.Original rock from all bands, two from out of town who are very different. We'll do stuff from our EP plus maybe a new one.

Dee Dee, Jazz/Blues Lounge, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

CubaVida Duo, Joel White & Martin Robinson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, Competition Night, United Reformed Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Inspired by Leonardo, Pechakucha Sheffield Vol#29 – “Ingenious”, Millennium Gallery, 7.30-10.45pm, £6/£9, plus booking fee. Please book in advance via jonnydouglas.com/pktickets

Blue Planet II, Live in concert, hosted by Anita Rani, FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, tickets from £31. blueplanet2live.co.uk

Psychic Sally, 10th Anniversary Tour, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £25, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Spotlight Comedy Club, Noel James, Alex Hylton, Matt Hollins, Anthony J. Brown, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 8pm, tkts. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Food for Thought, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, tkts £12, £10 conc, £8 student. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Bouncers, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £20.50, £19.50 conc. £17.50 child, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk