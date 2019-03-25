 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, March 25, 2019

Michael Newman, cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Serial Killer Talk, Ted Bundy by Paul Harrison, The Leadmill, Leadmill Road, Sheffield, www.paulharrisonauthor.co.uk

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.

Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, What Does Sheffield’s Nature Do for Us, a talk by Alison Holt. Wadsley Church Hall, Worrall Road, S6 4BA, entrance fee £3.50 members, £4 visitors, includes refreshments and home made cake, 7.30pm.

Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Art & Watercolours, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10.30am. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Sheffield Photographic Society, Annual Exhibition, Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street, Sheffield S1 1HA, free entrance during normal Cathedral opening times.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk