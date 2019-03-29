 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, March 29, 2019

Seaside Beer Festival, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 12pm-Midnight. All the beer from Coastal Breweries, hot food and live music from M&J Blues 9pm.

The Downbeats, Sandhill Tavern, Great Houghton, Barnsley, 8.30pm.

DJ Paulo Wilthamshire, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Ricky Flemming, Piero Tucci, Dee Dee, Viva Salsa with DJ Chris Welch, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Live at Maida Vale, Johnny and The Moondogs, a tribute to the Beatles, plus other 60's/70's/80's Classics, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, free entry, followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ's 10pm-Late.

Mystery Gin Festival, over 50 gins, entertainment, displays and close up magic, Penistone, tkts £12.80, www.mysteryginfestival.co.uk

Coffee Morning, find out about activities, volunteering opportunities, or just enjoy a cuppa and a chat, Foxhill Forum, 31-33 Wolfe Road, S6 1BT, drop-in between 10.30-12.30pm. Rosalind tel. 0114 2315522.

Kast Off Kinks, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £21.50-£23.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Hormonal Housewives, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £26.70 tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Feral, Live music throughout and after show gig by The Greyhounds, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, tkts £12, £10 conc. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk