 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, March 22, 2019

Dog wood Rose, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.

Steve Delaney, The Bulls Head, Fulwood Road, Sheffield, 8.30pm, free entry.

DJ Paulo, Wilthamshire, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Shaun McLoughlin, Viva Salsa with DJ Roly Caballero, Martin L Robinson, Delsena, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Sheffield City Morris Singers, Friday Night Special, a varied evening's entertainment, with songs, tunes and monologues, Strictly No Dancing: Un-belled, Non-Stick, and Hanky-Free! Crookes Folk Club, Princess Royal pub, 43 Slinn Street, S10 1NW, 8-11pm, £5 adm. All proceeds to the Crookes Community Forum.

Macbeth, English Touring Opera, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £28-£36.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Ben Fogle, Tales from the Wilderness, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £27.70 tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Ensemble 360, Czech, Emmanuel Church, Barnsley, 7.30pm, tkts £13, £6 u26 & unwaged. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Civic Scratch, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, pay what you decide. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Immaculate, by Oliver Lansley, presented by Cut-Up Theatre Company, The Wesley Centre, Maltby, Rotherham, 7.30pm, £8 + 25p booking fee. Ticket info: www.ticketsource.co.uk/cut-up-theatre-company