Ten arrested in crackdown on burglary in Rotherham

Ten arrests have been made in a crackdown on burglary in Rotherham in the run up to Christmas.

As the countdown to Christmas begins, officers in Rotherham are focusing on burglary in a bid to protect homes and gifts.

Of the 10 arrested over burglaries this week, seven have been charged.

Rotherham’s crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry, said: “Burglary is one of the most intrusive crimes a victim can suffer and our officers in Rotherham are continuing to work hard to keep your communities safe.

“The good news is that Rotherham has one of the lowest rates of residential burglary in the county and Rotherham leads the way in convictions for both residential and commercial burglary."

He added: “Our goal now is to continue with this drive and to keep as many people as possible protected from becoming a victim of crime.

“We are currently running a campaign to help tackle this issue, especially around the festive period when people’s homes are full of extra items.

“We don’t want anyone’s Christmas to be spoilt by opportunist thieves who spare no thought for the impact their actions have."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.