Tell your stories of Doncaster in major new film project

The people of Doncaster will have the chance to tell the stories of their city as they star in a new project from award-winning documentary film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables.

Wayne Sables will be capturing the voice of authentic Doncaster in his new project

Doncaster-born Wayne has received grant aid from Doncaster Council in conjunction with the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to create a new piece of work, Stories of Doncaster.

And his aim is to capture the authentic sounds and experiences of the real people of South Yokshire’s newest city for a major projection mapping project that will be unveiled later this year as it is screened on some of Doncaster’s most iconic buildings.

“The intention over the next few months is for me to interview, record and film lots of different Doncaster people,” said Wayne.

“It’s not just about dignitaries and civic leaders - it’s about shop keepers, road workers, dinner ladies, health workers, young people, old people, sport fans and artists - the whole plethora of Doncaster people who together make this great city a community.

“I’ll be asking them what Doncaster means to them and inviting them to share their favourite stories.”

Another aspect of the project will see Wayne working with local designer Estelle Pearce on creating a special set of visuals that capture the unique mood and atmosphere of Doncaster,

“Estelle’s work will form an integral part of the projection mapping process and will help to bind the piece together,” he explained.

“The most exciting part of the project will be projection mapping it onto one of the most iconic buildings in Doncaster, transforming it into a living gallery and exhibition space.

“But the only way this will really work is by getting as wide a range as possible of people who form the fabric of Doncaster so I’ll be reaching out to Doncaster’s People Focused Group and other organisations who can open the way for making links with the individuals and groups who will make Stories of Doncaster work.

“That’s why I’ll also be using popular social media channels to spread the word and draw people in.”