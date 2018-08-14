Teens to host charity football match and bake sale in Doncaster

A fundraising charity football match and bake sale is to be held by a group of teenagers in Doncaster next week.

The event will see participants on the Doncaster National Citizen Service scheme set up and then host a football match at Bentley Colliery FC as well as a fundraising bake sale.

The nationwide NCS scheme is a voluntary personal and social development programme for 15–17 year olds and sees young people from across the country getting involved in local activities and making a difference to their community.

The game will take place from 6pm on August 22 with the NCS team taking on Bentley U18s. Gates open at 5.30pm with money raised going to Bentley FC.

Ahead of the match, the NCS team will be involved in cleaning and painting the ground as well as mowing the pitch as part of the project.